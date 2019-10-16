× Miller Brewing Company unveils new mural on Brewhouse building

MILWAUKEE — Miller Brewing Company unveiled on Wednesday, Oct. 16 a new mural on the Brewhouse building in the Miller Valley.

The mural features the iconic “Girl on the Moon” along with the “Home of the High Life” tagline. That is where High Life was first created nearly 120 years ago.

“We wanted to continue to make sure that we had that strong Milwaukee connection and to work on a message that we could show that we’re still here and we’ve been here since 1855 and with the Miller High Life logo and the girl in the moon, it does that,” said Matt Schmidt, Miller Senior Marketing Manager.

It took 17 days to paint the mural — which required 40 gallons of primer and 69 gallons of paint.