× Milwaukee Bucks want to elevate the experience at Fiserv Forum with new food offerings

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to create the perfect recipe for a winning season — and that is not the only thing heating up inside Fiserv Forum.

Fiserv Forum officials unveiled on Wednesday, Oct. 16 the new food and beverage items for the 2019-20 season.

There is a “Beyond Gyro,” an “MKE Brat” with cheese curds and even a Coconut Curry Chicken Bowl — just to name a few.

All of this is part of the venue’s eclectic MKEat food program.