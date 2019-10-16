Milwaukee Bucks want to elevate the experience at Fiserv Forum with new food offerings

Posted 6:29 pm, October 16, 2019, by

MKE Brat with cheese curds

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are trying to create the perfect recipe for a winning season — and that is not the only thing heating up inside Fiserv Forum.

Fiserv Forum officials unveiled on Wednesday, Oct. 16 the new food and beverage items for the 2019-20 season.

There is a “Beyond Gyro,” an “MKE Brat” with cheese curds and even a Coconut Curry Chicken Bowl — just to name a few.

Beyond Gyro

All of this is part of the venue’s eclectic MKEat food program.

Coconut Curry Chicken Bowl

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.