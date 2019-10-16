New to running? 6 steps to take you from the couch to running your first 5K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Drumstick Dash is coming up fast! But you still have time to train and take part in the annual Thanksgiving Day 5K. Jess Hoepner from Performance Running Outfitters joins Real Milwaukee to help you get moving.

Six Simple Steps to go from Sitting on the couch to running the Drumstick Dash 5k:

1. Get fit for a good pair of shoes - shoes are the most important piece of equipment to make any activity more comfortable and reduce injury risk.

2. There are about 6 weeks until the Drumstick Dash. Start by adding in 2 days of exercise the first week. 5 minutes of walking to warm up, then alternating 60 seconds of running and 90 seconds of walking for a total of 20 minutes. Then 3 days of exercise the 2nd week doing the same thing. If this isn`t challenging enough, you can increase the run time and decrease the walk time. Every two weeks increase the time on your feet by 5 minutes. So week 3-4 would be 25 minutes and week 5-6 would be 30 minutes.

3. Add in some easy strength training. Think 10 pushups, 10 squats, 10 crunches. 2 days a week. It takes a couple of minutes.

4. Stretch and recover. Muscles get tight so making sure to stretch and foam roll (if you have a foam roller.) It`s ok to be sore - that`s normal.

5. Find a friend, family member(s) or running group to train with. Keeps you accountable and makes the time fly by.

6. Invest in some athletic apparel. It lasts a long time. No cotton. Wicking material. Anti-bacterial (keeps it from stinking.) It reduces chafing. Eliminates cold sweats or overheating. Core pieces for fall - wicking socks, light long sleeve, tights, hat, gloves, wind jacket. Dress as if it`s 20 degrees warmer than it is.