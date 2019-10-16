× Nominate your tree: Deadline extended for donation of 2019 City Christmas Tree

MILWAUKEE –The City of Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works (DPW) is still accepting nominations for a tree to serve as the 2019 City Christmas tree to be displayed at City Hall in downtown Milwaukee. The deadline to submit a candidate has been extended to Monday, Oct. 21.

Residents and property owners within the City of Milwaukee are asked to check their yards for a Christmas tree to donate this holiday season. Eligible trees must be located in the City of Milwaukee.

According to a press release, the ideal tree should be 30 to 40 feet tall and must be accessible for harvest with a crane, meaning no overhead wires present to interfere with the process. Generally the crane is parked on the street near the front or side yard to harvest the tree. The tree candidates are judged on size, shape, uniformity, density, and color – the same criteria that residents use to buy their own trees.

When a tree is selected, the City’s DPW Forestry staff will cut the tree, use the crane to place it on a flat-bed trailer for transportation downtown, remove the stump, and fill in the hole. The tree will receive a police escort to City Hall.

Residents who wish to have their tree considered for 2019 should contact the City of Milwaukee at 286-CITY (2489).

All tree candidates will be evaluated, and one will be selected and harvested, decorated, and lit at the lighting ceremony Nov. 21 at City Hall. Mayor Tom Barrett will welcome the donors of the selected tree, and all will take part in the lighting ceremony to “flip the switch”.