Police: 45-year-old man shot, wounded near 20th and Center in Milwaukee, no arrests made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday, Oct. 16 near 20th and Center. It happened around 11 a.m.

Police say a 45-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting are still under investigation.