Recognize him? Suspect sought after shooting near 13th and Euclid in Milwaukee

Posted 11:23 am, October 16, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE –Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for a shooting that occurred on early Sunday morning, Oct. 13. It happened around 2:13 a.m. near 13th and Euclid.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 25-30 years of age, 6’0″ tall, with shoulder-length hair. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a dark-colored baseball cap with “Chicago” written on the left side. He was armed with a black semi-automatic pistol.

Anyone with any information, please contact The Milwaukee police department at 414-935-7360.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.