Recognize him? Suspect sought after shooting near 13th and Euclid in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE –Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for a shooting that occurred on early Sunday morning, Oct. 13. It happened around 2:13 a.m. near 13th and Euclid.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 25-30 years of age, 6’0″ tall, with shoulder-length hair. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a dark-colored baseball cap with “Chicago” written on the left side. He was armed with a black semi-automatic pistol.

Anyone with any information, please contact The Milwaukee police department at 414-935-7360.