Who will run to be the next Milwaukee County Executive after Chris Abele?

MILWAUKEE -- A local political expert says Chris Abele likely could have stayed Milwaukee County's Executive for life.

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Professor Mordecai Lee told FOX6 News he suspects Abele is done with holding public office for good. He said it is possible much of the county board is now eyeing that position. If they are, Lee said they are facing a serious political dilemma.

"So if you're a member of the County Board, you're facing a situation in politics that's called 'up or out.' In other words, you can run for higher office, but if you do, you're giving up the office you are holding," Lee said. "And if you run for the higher office and you lose, you're out of politics."

There is already one person considering a run for the position. State Senator Chris Larson tweeted he is "giving a run for Milwaukee County Executive strong consideration." Larson ran against Abele in 2016 -- and lost.