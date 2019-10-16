Wildlife in Need Center: Happy ending for raccoon that got its head stuck in can

OCONOMOWOC — It’s a happy ending for a raccoon in Waukesha County thanks to the hard-working people at the Wildlife in Need Center.

The raccoon, who was found with his head stuck in a can, was rescued by the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) — and brought to the Wildlife in Need Center on Monday, Oct. 14.

Staff at the center sedated the animal to safely remove the can. According to the center’s Facebook post, the raccoon did not suffer any skin abrasions — he was just a little dehydrated. Officials say he was given fluids and after waking up has already eaten a snack.