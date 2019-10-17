4-year-old Louisville super fan with Down syndrome to lead band Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young University of Louisville football fan will get the opportunity of a lifetime Saturday, Oct. 19.

Allen Norton, 4, was selected to help conduct the marching band’s halftime show. Norton was born with holes in his heart and had surgery when he was 9 months old. He also has Down syndrome.

“He’s not any different than any other 4-year-old kid, and this opportunity is so exciting to him,” said Mary Beth Norton, his mother. “He’s talked about it for weeks.”

The band partnered with UofL Pediatrics and Norton Children’s Hospital to make the performance possible.

“It’s kind of a moment for everyone to enjoy,” Norton said.

When asked who would win Louisville’s match-up with defending national champs Clemson, Allen predicted the Cardinals would pull off an upset.

“I just hope it turns out to be a really fun day,” Norton said.

Norton said her son’s heart was doing well and that he only visits his cardiologist for yearly check-ups.

Louisville was set to host Clemson at Cardinal Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for noon.