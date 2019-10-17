× A tropical cyclone could form in the Gulf of Mexico this week

A disorganized area of storms along the Mexican coast may develop into a tropical cyclone later this week.

There is an 80% chance of development over the next two days the National Hurricane Center said Thursday.

The low-pressure system is bringing heavy rain with the risk of flash flooding and mudslides to portions of southern Mexico and Central America. As the system develops, Mexico’s eastern coast may see sustained winds over 40 mph.

By Thursday, the system is expected to begin moving northeast toward the US Gulf Coast, with a potential landfall along the north-central Gulf region Saturday. Regardless of tropical formation, the system could bring heavy rainfall and high winds to Gulf Coast states.

It is too early to tell who specifically will feel the impacts. Both the European model and the American model show the low-pressure system moving into the Florida panhandle.

The Tallahassee National Weather Service is already warning of rain and thunderstorms beginning Friday as well as high winds and sea levels.