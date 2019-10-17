Drive-through holiday light display coming to area surrounding Boerner Botanical Gardens

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele on Thursday, Oct. 17 was joined by representatives from Winter Wonders to announce details of the new drive-through holiday light display at the parks.

Winter Wonders, by Festival Pro LLC, is a 1.4-mile drive-through holiday light display featuring more than 80 displays set in the area surrounding the Boerner Botanical Gardens, Whitnall Park, and the Root River Parkway from Nov. 29 – Jan. 1.

The show will run daily from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

