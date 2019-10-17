‘It’s very emotional:’ LeRoy Butler speaks to Milwaukee students about anti-bullying campaign

MILWAUKEE — LeRoy Butler on Thursday, Oct. 17 visited The Holy Redeemer Christian School in Milwaukee to speak to students about his anti-bullying campaign for anti-bullying month. The campaign is called “Butler vs. Bullying.”

“I think, for me, it’s very emotional because I’m from the inner city, [was raised by] a single parent, and kids used to bully me a lot,” said LeRoy Butler. “I just don’t want people to see a Packers jersey and think I was born in this, with both parents, rich. No, it was a tough road.”

Below is more information about the Butler vs. Bullying campaign from their website:

The “Butler vs. Bullying” continues to reach thousands of youth and adults in its third year. Nearly 70 schools have been reached and over 100,000 students have heard LeRoy’s message of leadership and positive peer relationships. In his “Butler vs. Bullying” campaign, LeRoy is taking a grassroots approach by striving to bring professionals, teachers, parents/families together to discuss, in an open microphone format, the social problems that derive from bullying. Over the past three years, LeRoy has traveled to schools and churches throughout Wisconsin to sit down with people who are recipients of bullying tactics and those that have performed behaviors of a bullying nature. He has had the opportunity to share a portion of this story with professionals, teachers, parents, and youth who know the unfortunate impact bullying can have. His approach has been to bring awareness to the problem, to have an open environment to discuss the problems at hand, and to find a resolution that is positive moving forward. His success in this approach has led him to want to work with other organizations, schools, churches, and professionals to bring a more global awareness to this social problem “This approach allows the kids to learn to be leaders and not followers. This problem cannot be ignored any longer and it is our goal to provide a place for these kids to feel free to open up about the problem and be a leader in helping us solve this issue”, stated LeRoy.