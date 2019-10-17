Kenosha father, daughter accused in fatal shooting of Khaled Alchaar due in court

Posted 11:20 am, October 17, 2019, by , Updated at 11:21AM, October 17, 2019

KENOSHA — A Kenosha father and daughter charged in the fatal shooting of Khaled Alchaar in Pleasant Prairie last May are due in court on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 17 for preliminary hearings.

Shawn Amelio Sr., Christine Amelio

Shawn Amelio Sr., Christine Amelio

The accused are Shawn Amelio Sr., 44, of Kenosha and Christine Amelio, 19. They are alleged to have been involved in the killing of Alchaar in the parking lot of Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in Pleasant Prairie on May 20. Police said it happened during a drug deal — when Alchaar tried to rob the alleged dealers — the Amelios. According to prosecutors, Alchaar lost his life over an ounce of marijuana.

Cheddars Pleasant Prairie

Homicide investigation at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Pleasant Prairie

Investigators issued the charges against the father and daughter after relying on Snapchat records, firsthand witnesses, and statements from the defendants.

Shawn Amelio faces the following charges:

  • Second-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon
  • First-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon — four counts
  • Conspiracy to manufacture/deliver THC
  • Obstructing an officer

Christine Amelio faces the following charges:

  • Conspiracy to manufacture/deliver THC
  • Obstructing an Officer
Cheddars Pleasant Prairie

Homicide investigation at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Pleasant Prairie

This is a developing story.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.