Kenosha father, daughter accused in fatal shooting of Khaled Alchaar due in court

KENOSHA — A Kenosha father and daughter charged in the fatal shooting of Khaled Alchaar in Pleasant Prairie last May are due in court on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 17 for preliminary hearings.

The accused are Shawn Amelio Sr., 44, of Kenosha and Christine Amelio, 19. They are alleged to have been involved in the killing of Alchaar in the parking lot of Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen in Pleasant Prairie on May 20. Police said it happened during a drug deal — when Alchaar tried to rob the alleged dealers — the Amelios. According to prosecutors, Alchaar lost his life over an ounce of marijuana.

Investigators issued the charges against the father and daughter after relying on Snapchat records, firsthand witnesses, and statements from the defendants.

Shawn Amelio faces the following charges:

Second-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

First-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon — four counts

Conspiracy to manufacture/deliver THC

Obstructing an officer

Christine Amelio faces the following charges:

Conspiracy to manufacture/deliver THC

Obstructing an Officer

This is a developing story.