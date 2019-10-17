Like wine? First-ever semi-annual Uncorked Wine Tasting Event is happening at Pizza Man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's called Uncorked! Josh Peterson, executive events chef for Pizza Man, joins Real Milwaukee with a preview of their upcoming wine tasting.

The first semi-annual Uncorked Wine Tasting Event is happening at Pizza Man this Saturday from 2-5 p.m. Guests can sample 40 varieties of wine with specifically -selected food pairings. There's also a chance to win some exciting giveaways and prizes!

Tickets are $30 for general admission, $50 for VIP.

Sanford Chardonnay: Paired with roasted shrimp & cocktail sauce. This wine has a rich texture, balanced acidity and a bright palate. The flavors pair beautifully and highlight the flavors in the shrimp.

Planeta la Segreta: Paired with Pizza Man meatballs. This wine has flavors of wild ripe fruit with a slightly spicy finish. Pairs great with meats and pasta.

Belgvardo Vermentino Mazzei: Paired with Arancini di Riso. This wine has a great flavor of exotic fruit and yellow peach which brings out the subtle brightness and balances the salt in the Arancini.

Ferrari Brut: Paired with Prosciutto wrapped melon. This wine really highlights the freshness of the melon and the bold flavor of the prosciutto. It is perfect served with lighter dishes.

Love wine and want more?

Pizza Man has launched a new wine club!

Wine Club: 1 bottle $25/month, 2 bottles $45/month