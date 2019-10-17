× Man cited for trespassing after police said he attempted to base jump from Wisconsin TV tower

MENOMONIE — A man, 20, was cited for trespassing after police said he tried to base jump from a 300-foot Charter Communications tower in Menomonie on Thursday, Oct. 17. It did not go well.

According to police, officers, firefighters, and officials with the Menomonie Street Department responded to the tower on Meadow Hill Drive in Menomonie around 8:30 a.m. after the man became tangled in a guy wire after attempting to base jump.

Police identified the man as Mason Barth and said he called 911 when his parachute got tangled in the guy wire roughly 50 feet above ground.

He was rescued by 9:30 a.m. and taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

He was then arrested for criminal trespassing.