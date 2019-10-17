× Mark your calendar! Canadian Pacific Holiday Train headed for Wisconsin Dec. 2-4

MILWAUKEE — It’s a holiday favorite for families! The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be back on the rails in Wisconsin again this December.

The performers that will be on the train during its Wisconsin stops include Meghan Patrick, Tanika Charles and Kelly Prescott.

Wisconsin schedule

Monday, Dec. 2 Sturtevant (Amtrak Depot): Arrival at 6:50 p.m., Event from 7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Caledonia (Railway Cross at County Road G and 5 1/2 Mile Road): Arrival at 8 p.m., Event from 8:15 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3 Wauwatosa (Harwood Avenue crossing): Arrival at 4 p.m., Event time from 4:15 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. Hartland (Level crossing at Cottonwood Avenue): Arrival at 5;30 p.m., Event time from 5:45 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. Oconomowoc (Silver Lake Street railway crossing): Arrival at 6:40 p.m., Event time from 6:45 p.m. – 7:15 p.m. Watertown (Brandt-Quirk Park parking lot): Arrival 7:50 p.m., Event time from 8 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Columbus (Amtrak depot): Arrival at 9:05 p.m., Event time from 9:15 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 4 Portage (CP Yard adjacent to Averbeck Street): Arrival at 1 p.m., Event time from 1:15 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. Wisconsin Dells (Amtrak depot): Arrival at 2:30 p.m., Event time from 2:45 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. Mauston (Division Street railway crossing): Arrival at 4 .m., Event time from 4:15 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. Tomah (Amtrak depot): Arrival at 5:25 p.m., Event time from 5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sparta (Corner of South Water Street and Milwaukee Street): Arrival at 6:40 p.m., Event time from 7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. La Crosse (Amtrak station): Arrival at 8:45 p.m., Event time from 9 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.



CLICK HERE for the complete U.S. schedule for the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train.

Keith Creel, CP’s President and Chief Executive Officer, issued the following statement about the Holiday Train:

“The CP Holiday Train is a program that our 13,000-strong CP family has immense pride in bringing to communities every year. Access to nutritious food is a basic necessity, and food bank usage is on the rise across North America. The CP Holiday Train program is our way to help in the fight against hunger by growing awareness of this issue and providing a fun and engaging way for the public to show their support.”