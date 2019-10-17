New Virginia Women’s Monument unveiled – with a typo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- After years of planning and work, a first-of-its-kind monument celebrating women in Virginia was unveiled Monday, Oct. 14 -- with a typo.

The Virginia Women’s Monument includes seven bronze statues honoring prominent women in the state's history, as well as a wall including 230 other names.

It also includes a sundial around those statues and that’s what many people in the community are buzzing about. There are dozens of localities inscribed in the sundial, including Loudoun, a county in northern Virginia and a common Virginia typo.

Unfortunately, Loudoun is misspelled on the sundial, omitting the second silent “u” in the word.

It's not clear how the typo happened, but the Virginia Women's Monument Commission said they were first made aware of it on Monday evening.

“We will confer with the Department of General Services to develop a plan to address the issue and make the correction needed,” said Mary Margaret Whipple, vice-chair of the Virginia Women’s Monument Commission.

The Department of General Services told WTVR the design on the sundial was reviewed by many people, but the error was unfortunately missed.

They said the contractor was in the process of correcting the dial at no cost to taxpayers or the Virginia Women's Commission.