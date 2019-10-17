Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKFIELD -- One of the most unique layouts in a local grocery store is finally open to the public in Brookfield. Brian Kramp is previewing the new store renovations at Sendik's in The Corners in Brookfield.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Sendik's at The Corners of Brookfield (website)

Join Sendik’s for a weekend-long celebration in honor of the new additions to their store at The Corners! ALL WEEK LONG Spend $100 in a single transaction at Sendik’s at The Corners of Brookfield, receive a complimentary movie voucher to Silverspot Cinema (while supplies last)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shop grand opening specials throughout the store Enjoy cheese pairings, wine tastings and more. Click here to see the schedule of samples WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16 10 AM | Join us for our official ribbon cutting in front of our Sendik’s Home store on Union Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video