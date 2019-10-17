× Stone Bank Fire Department to cease fire, rescue, EMS operations as of Dec. 31

STONE BANK — Officials with Stone Bank Fire Department (SBFD) announced on Thursday, Oct. 17 that it will cease all fire, rescue and EMS operations as of midnight on Dec. 31, 2019. The announcement comes after the Town of Oconomowoc and the Town of Merton notified SBFD that they did not intend to renew their contracts for fire and EMS services with Stone Bank in 2020.

A news release says SBFD had proposed a plan to merge with the Lake Country Fire Department — a move officials say would have saved the towns more than $1 million over the next five years. They say that move would have also saved jobs.

SBFD released the following statement in the news release:

“For over 110 years, the Stone Bank Fire Department has served the local community. Through funding from taxpayers as well as generous donations, the SBFD is debt-free, for both the firehouse on Stone Bank Road as well as of trucks, ambulances, and related equipment. SBFD has been a diligent steward ofthe monies received while providing the best service possible to our residents and neighbors.”

SBFD has provided fire, rescue and EMS operations since 1907.