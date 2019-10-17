× Study: Wisconsin has the 9th most DUI arrests in America

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin has the ninth most arrests in the country for driving under the influence, according to a study by SafeHome.org.

The analysis by SafeHome.org found there are 406.2 DUI arrests per 100,000 residents in Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, the national average is 309.8 arrests per 100,000 people.

Here are key findings in Wisconsin:

Since 2007, DUI’s in Wisconsin have decreased by 44.5%. Nebraska has seen the largest decrease in the U.S. — 95.1% during this period.

31% of traffic fatalities in Wisconsin include a drunk driver. D.C. was highest with 51% and Utah was the lowest at just 19%.

Here are the Top 10 states with the most DUI arrests per person in the United States:

South Dakota (938.75 per 100,000 people)

North Dakota (836.39)

Wyoming (561.53)

Maine (436.78)

Colorado (422.03)

Alaska (419.31)

Hawaii (418.06)

Montana (413.52)

Wisconsin (406.2)

Vermont (392.84)

According to SafeHome.org, since 2007, only two states (Delaware and North Dakota) have seen an increase in DUIs. However, drunk driving kills more people than murder, rape, aggravated assault, and burglary combined, and still accounts for one-third of all traffic accidents.

For this analysis, SafeHome.org used the most recent data available from the FBI and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through 2017.