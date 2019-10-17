× University of Wisconsin Marching Band to perform during Packers-Raiders game at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers officials announced the University of Wisconsin Marching Band will perform at the game Sunday, Oct. 20 vs. the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field.

The UW Band will play the national anthem and perform on the field during halftime.

The band will also return to the field to play the well-known “5th Quarter” after the game.

The band previously played at Lambeau Field in 2018.