‘Weekend-long celebration:’ Sendik’s now open at The Corners in Brookfield

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18

4 – 7 PM | Free DIY Workshop: Create your own chalk cheese board with nationally-recognized DIY expert, Jenni Yolo of ispy-diy.com (cheese boards available for purchase at Sendik’s Home)

5 – 7 PM | Enjoy live music from local artist Marr’Lo Parada

5 – 7 PM | Play tailgate games with Sendik’s Street Team in front of the new Sendik’s Home store for a chance to win prizes

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19

7 AM | First 200 Giveaway: The first 200 guests through the doors will receive a bag of Sendik’s goodies (at the original lower level entrance through the parking garage only)

10 AM | March Around the Square: Celebrate with us as The Echoes of Camp Randall Marching Band, Johnsonville Racing Sausages, Sendik’s mascot, Baggie, and more march around Market Square, followed by the band’s famous 5th Quarter performance in front of the new Sendik’s Home store on Union Street. Enjoy grill specials and tailgate games after the show.

10:30 AM – 1:30 PM | The tailgate continues with grilled favorites on the Sendik’s grills in front of the new Sendik’s Home store on Union Street

11 AM – 3 PM | Play tailgate games outside with Sendik’s Street Team in front of the new Sendik’s Home store for a chance to win prizes

11 AM – 3 PM | Spin the prize wheel with Sendik’s Street Team in-store

11 AM – 2 PM | Receive one-of-a-kind face painting from Suzy Sparkles

11 AM – 2 PM | Receive a balloon creation from Jester Fun Entertainment

1:30 – 2:15 PM | Meet Sendik’s Mascot, Baggie

2 – 4 PM | Stop by and say hi to Elizabeth Kay from 99.1 WMYX and register to win a prize

2 – 4 PM | Enjoy live music from local artist, Kyle Feerick

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 20

9 AM – 3 PM | Extreme Pumpkin Carving: Watch as expert pumpkin carver, Marc Solomon, creates impressive, fall-themed works of art from 100 lb pumpkins. Pick up some tips and tricks just in time for Halloween!

10 AM – 3 PM | Play tailgate games with Sendik’s Street Team in front of the new Sendik’s Home store for a chance to win prizes

10 AM – 3 PM | Spin the prize wheel with Sendik’s Street Team in-store

11 AM – 1 PM | Kids can decorate their own fall cupcake to take home and enjoy for $1.49

11 AM – 2 PM | Receive one-of-a-kind face painting from Suzy Sparkles

11 AM – 2 PM | Receive a balloon creation from Jester Fun Entertainment

11:30 – 12:15 PM | Meet Sendik’s Mascot, Baggie

1 – 3 PM | Enjoy live music from local artist, Roxie Beane