Wisconsin unemployment up for 4th straight month

Posted 12:54 pm, October 17, 2019, by , Updated at 01:51PM, October 17, 2019

MADISON — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate ticked up for the fourth straight month and is up nearly half a point since May.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that unemployment in September was 3.2%. That is up from 3.1% the month before and 2.8% in April and May. That tied a record low for the state.

The September rate is also two-tenths of a point ahead of where it was a year ago. But it remains below the national unemployment rate of 3.5%.

Wisconsin gained 1,900 private sector jobs between August and September. The state was up 12,300 private sector jobs over the same point last year.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.