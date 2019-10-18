It’s time! Rescan your digital TV now if you watch FOX6 over-the-air

53-year-old man dies from his injuries after Sept. 29 shooting near 11th and Atkinson

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — A 53-year-old man has died from his injuries after a fatal shooting near 11th and Atkinson. The shooting took place Sunday, Sept. 29 — and the man succumbed to his injuries Wednesday, Oct. 16.

On Sept. 29, police say the shooting happened around 5:38 p.m. The man suffered a serious gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital.

The man passed away Oct. 16 — just two days after his 53rd birthday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and unknown suspects are still being sought.

