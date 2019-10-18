Antwan Rogers is on the run, Milwaukee police hope you can help locate him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The police reports are stacking up -- leading to 25 charges filed against 42-year-old Antwan Rogers of Milwaukee. 14 of those charges are felonies. 11 are misdemeanors. The common string connecting the crimes is domestic violence.

"He's had a long history with several different women where he's been abusive towards them,” Andrew Wagner said.

Rogers has been on the run since Aug. 2 of this year when he missed court. The latest charges turned his situation from bad to worse.

"Went into one of his former girlfriends' houses and over text messages, threatened to kill her if she came to court," Officer Wagner said.

Among the charges are strangulation, suffocation, battery, child abuse, domestic abuse and intimidating a witness.

Authorities suspect rogers is still in Wisconsin. He could be hiding out in neighborhoods on Milwaukee’s north side or he could be hiding out in Racine County.

"It's someone who doesn't care of the law and order of society," Officer Wagner said.

Rogers is described as 5'7" tall, 240 pounds -- and he has a visible tattoo on his neck.

"It takes a lot of courage for these victims to come forward. Some victims are not able to do that," Wagner said.

The Sensitive Crimes Division of the Milwaukee Police Department is highlighting this case as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

"We're trying to highlight awareness of domestic violence in the community," Wagner explained.

They are encouraging anyone out there with knowledge of Rogers' whereabouts to contact authorities. You will remain anonymous.

But if Rogers is watching, he is encouraged to turn his situation around and take care of the allegations in court.

"I would suggest that he does turn himself in," Wagner explained.