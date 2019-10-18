‘Best Seats in the House’ sweepstakes will return for the 4th straight season

MILWAUKEE -- The Packers are back in action this Sunday -- playing their second game in a week! Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousin Subs, joins Real Milwaukee with information on how you can win tickets for The Best Seats in the House at Lambeau.

About “Best Seats in the House” sweepstakes (website)

The Green Bay Packers and Cousins Subs® today announced that the “Best Seats in the House” sweepstakes will return for the fourth straight season this year, offering fans the opportunity to win the ultimate green and gold fan experience.

Fans are invited to enter the ‘Best Seats in the House’ for a chance to win two tickets to a Packers home game at Lambeau Field. Two winners are selected prior to each home game and will get to cheer on the Packers from leather recliners in a special VIP section off the 50-yard line, watch replays from personal TVs and enjoy Cousins Subs catering. Fans can enter daily from Aug. 26 through Dec. 8, 2019, by simply visiting packers.com/bestseats and completing the entry form.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Cousins Subs and host 36 lucky fans this year through the ‘Best Seats in the House’ sweepstakes,” said Aaron Hart, manager of corporate sales in the Packers’ Milwaukee office. “We’re looking forward to providing a gameday experience they will remember for a lifetime.”

The Wisconsin-based sub shop and the Green Bay Packers have teamed up for the sweepstakes for the past three seasons, and it’s proved to be a fan favorite, with more than 288,000 entries in the last three years. The sweepstakes is part of an ongoing partnership between the Packers and Cousins Subs, and the two have worked together on a variety of programs in the past, as well.

“The Green Bay Packers and Cousins Subs have a rich history of making it better for their fans,” said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “Through the ‘Best Seats in the House Sweepstakes,’ winners receive a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to kick back, recline and enjoy a home game like never before.”

For official sweepstakes rules and contest information, visit packers.com/bestseats.