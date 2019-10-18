It’s time! Rescan your digital TV now if you watch FOX6 over-the-air

Cher offers to cover fired guard’s legal bills

Posted 6:21 pm, October 18, 2019, by

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 21: Singer/actress Cher speaks during the Women's March "Power to the Polls" voter registration tour launch at Sam Boyd Stadium on January 21, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Demonstrators across the nation gathered over the weekend, one year after the historic Women's March on Washington, D.C., to protest President Donald Trump's administration and to raise awareness for women's issues. (Photo by Sam Morris/Getty Images)

MADISON — Cher says she’ll cover the expense of any lawsuit a black Wisconsin high school security might file after he was fired for using a racial slur while telling a student not to use that word.

Marlon Anderson said a disruptive student at Madison West High School used the racist term on Oct. 9. Anderson repeated the word as he admonished the student, who is also black, not to say it.

Madison schools have a zero-tolerance policy on racial slurs and fired Anderson.

Cher tweeted Friday that if Anderson wants to sue the Madison school district, she will cover his expenses.

The Grammy-, Oscar- and Tony-award-winning artist says she’s sad at such disrespect, especially after the death Thursday of black U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings.

A message left for Anderson through the teachers union wasn’t immediately returned.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.