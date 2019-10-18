Drug bust: Man, woman arrested after K-9 officer finds fentanyl hidden inside child’s toy purse

TOWN OF POLK, Wis. — A 35-year-old Kewaskum man and a 35-year-old Lomira woman are in custody following a traffic stop that led to a drug bust Sunday, Oct. 6. The two are now facing felony drug charges.

According to police, the traffic stop was conducted on USH 45 at Western Ave. in the Town of Polk around 5 p.m. The car was stopped after a deputy saw the registration plate on the car and realized the owner had a warrant out for his arrest. Upon making the traffic stop, the deputy realized that both occupants, a man and a woman, had active warrants out for them. The pair was taken into custody.

A Washington County Sheriff’s Office K-9 named Ryker was deployed and went towards the vehicle’s front passenger door. A search of that area revealed a scale with white powder on it. The deputy then located a bag with children’s toys, clothes and snacks. A purse was located inside the children’s bag with razor blades, fentanyl residue and other drug paraphernalia. A second container with white powder residue was found inside of a children’s toy purse. Other drug paraphernalia, including marijuana, was also found inside the car.

Both people were transported to the Washington County Jail. Corrections officers noticed the woman walking in a suspicious manner after she’d been strip-searched. She denied having any contraband on her person, but the corrections staff recognized that something was wrong. The woman was put through the facility’s body scanner. The scan revealed that drugs were hidden inside of her along with an earring. A piece of fentanyl was recovered.

The man and woman are now facing felony drug charges in Washington County Circuit Court. Although the child was not present at the time of the arrests, the case was forwarded to Child Protective Services.

Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis provided the following statement regarding the incident:

“This is a great example of the patrol and jail divisions working together with the tools they are provided to combat the opioid epidemic right here in Washington County. Keeping contraband out of the jail, especially dangerous drugs such as fentanyl is a top priority of our agency. The smallest amount of this substance can have lethal consequences to inmates and staff. We are appreciative of our staff’s outstanding work in this case. From conducting the traffic stop and locating dangerous drugs in and around where a child could be present to the corrections staff whose observations and persistence prevented a deadly substance from getting into the facility.”