Final 2019 regular season edition of the HS Blitz

There's a bittersweet feeling tonight as the Friday night lights are turned on. For some, it's the last time they'll ever play under those lights or ever again. For others, it's the end of a chapter but their story continues next week. Either way, the highs and lows are creating a great finish for the regular season. Welcome to the week 9 edition of the High School Blitz.

Our first stop is a Woodland conference crossover between South Milwaukee and New Berlin West. After South Milwaukee goes up 7-0 early, the Vikings go on a tear, on the reverse Aaron Sobush gets the 11 yard touchdown for 42 unanswered points. Then the defense does its part, Andrew Dionne in on this tackle. Rockets do get on the board a few times late, Aahmarion Jones with a 70 yard score, West wins it 42 to 20.

In the Classic 8, Waukesha West at Mukwonago both with eyes on 2nd place. Mukwonago ties it up on the first play of the fourth quarter, Justin Peck hits a wide open Max Braun and he scores from 53 yards out. After a Waukesha West field goal, Mukwonago takes the lead on Will Borchert's one yard score, and they're up 34 to 31. But West strikes back late, QB Brooks Blount scrambles and will get into the end zone. Waukesha West win 38 to 34.

Staying in the Classic 8, Arrowhead traveling to Kettle Moraine. Arrowhead driving in the 1st, Tommy Darrow finds Carter Gilmore in the flat for an 18 yard pickup. That leads to Tyler Bittman's 42 yard field goal which has plenty of distance. Warhawks on another nice drive, Josh Nielson with the nice pickup. But Kettle Moraine defense steps up, Hunter Reinicke gets the hit on Darrow and Nolan Gende gets under the errant pass for the pick. Kettle Moraine wins it 14 to 13.

Running the table is the hardest thing to do in sports. Racine Lutheran has that opportunity but it comes on the road in a tough place to play as they are at Burlington Catholic Central. It's our game of the week. Racine Lutheran runs away from Catholic Central 34 to 13.

Two 3-2 teams finishing up the regular season with St. John's Military Academy hosting University School. A scoreless tie early when Phillip Austin goes deep to Brandon Podziemski for 41 yards

but the lancer still can't get on the scoreboard. Into the 2nd quarter, Lancers with the ball again, but the Wildcats defense stepping up with a couple sacks including Christian Powell's drive stopping take down. Finally with time running out in the 1st half, Austin finding Gerald Gittens who goes 27 yards on 4th down, barreling in for the score and a 7-0 Lancers lead. St. John's wins it 20 to 7.

West Bend East looking to become playoff eligible at Cedarburg. But the Bulldogs strike first, Jake Leair with the keeper for the touchdown. Six-nothing Cedarburg after a missed point after attempt. But the Suns shine bright on their next drive, Griffin Russo sneaking it in from a yard out and a 7-6 lead. There's an answer by the Bulldogs, Connor Roloff from 5 yards out makes it a 12-7 game. So, they go for 2 and Leair finding Lucas Bork to give them a 14-7 advantage. Cedarburg wins this 40 to 14.