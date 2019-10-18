It’s time! Rescan your digital TV now if you watch FOX6 over-the-air

Man arrested after THC butter, vape cartridges found in vehicle during traffic stop

Posted 1:00 pm, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 01:01PM, October 18, 2019

Racine County Sheriff's Office

RACINE —  A 19-year-old man from Watertown was arrested Friday morning, Oct. 18 after drugs were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop. It happened around 8 a.m. on I-94 in Racine County.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation. During the stop, a K9 officers was utilized and alerted the presence of narcotics within the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle found 144.1 grams of THC butter separated into multiple packages.  Also found within the vehicle were 14 THC vape cartridges.

The 19-year-old man was subsequently arrested for the following:

  • Possession with Intent to Deliver – THC
  • Bail Jumping

A passenger within the vehicle was issued a citation for an ordinance violation.  The driver was transported to the Racine County Jail and bail is set at $13,500.00.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.