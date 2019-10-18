× Man arrested after THC butter, vape cartridges found in vehicle during traffic stop

RACINE — A 19-year-old man from Watertown was arrested Friday morning, Oct. 18 after drugs were found in his vehicle during a traffic stop. It happened around 8 a.m. on I-94 in Racine County.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation. During the stop, a K9 officers was utilized and alerted the presence of narcotics within the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle found 144.1 grams of THC butter separated into multiple packages. Also found within the vehicle were 14 THC vape cartridges.

The 19-year-old man was subsequently arrested for the following:

Possession with Intent to Deliver – THC

Bail Jumping

A passenger within the vehicle was issued a citation for an ordinance violation. The driver was transported to the Racine County Jail and bail is set at $13,500.00.