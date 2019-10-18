It’s time! Rescan your digital TV now if you watch FOX6 over-the-air
LIVE: The first all-female spacewalk is underway

Meet over 100 home improvement experts at NARI Milwaukee Home and Remodeling Show

Posted 9:50 am, October 18, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee NARI Home and Remodeling Show opens Friday, Oct. 18. Brian Kramp spent the morning at State Fair Park with a preview.

About NARI Milwaukee Home and Remodeling Show (website)

Meet over 100 home improvement and remodeling experts – all members of NARI Milwaukee, whose code of ethics pledges honesty, integrity and responsibility. Have a conversation with reliable, proven contractors to discuss your next project, get ideas and be inspired to make your visions reality!

SAVE $2 on each adult ticket by purchasing online! (Don't worry, kids 17 and under are FREE!)

Held at the Wisconsin Expo Center at State Fair Park
October 18: 12 pm - 8 pm
October 19: 10 am - 8 pm
October 20: 10 am - 5 pm

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.