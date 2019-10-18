× Menomonee Falls PD: Suspect walked out of Woodman’s with full grocery cart, did not pay

MENOMONEE FALLS — Police are asking for your help to identify a suspect who pushed a cart full of merchandise out of the Woodman’s Market in Menomonee Falls without paying for it.

Officials say this theft happened around 9:40 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 — and the suspect entered a black Chevrolet Monte Carlo with Wisconsin license AS-1462.

If you recognize the suspect, you are urged to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505 or through the website at stopcrimewaukesha.com.