MILWAUKEE-- Amaun Williams is a senior at Riverside High School in Milwaukee. He plays football on the varsity team. Amaun mainly plays defensive safety, but also punts, kicks off, returns kicks and plays running back. He moved to Milwaukee in 6th grade after living in Michigan. After high school Amaun has committed to playing football at Wisconsin as a preferred walk on.

