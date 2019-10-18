Port Washington HS student suspended after making ‘threatening comments’ toward other students

PORT WASHINGTON — A Port Washington High School student has been suspended after making threats against other students Thursday, Oct. 17.

According to Port Washington High School Principal Eric Burke, the student made a list of names of students he wanted to harm. The student was taken into custody — and police are still investigating the incident.

Burke issued the following statement on Friday, Oct. 18:

“On Thursday, October 17, a student at Port Washington High School alerted school authorities that a fellow student was making threatening comments about harming other students at the school. Staff at the high school took this threat seriously and immediately notified the Port Washington Police Department. Officers interviewed the student who had made the threatening comments, and the student verbalized a list of names of people he wanted to harm. Law enforcement then took the student into custody, and the student has been suspended while police continue their investigation. We then informed parents and students of the situation via a letter, and I also talked to the families of the students who were threatened. The school and Police Department believe that the school and related events are safe for students, staff and parents, and we look forward to the rest of our Homecoming Week activities.

“The safety of our students and staff is of the utmost importance, and we applaud the student who brought this to our attention. We stress in the Port Washington-Saukville School District that if you see or hear something, say something, and that is exactly what the student who alerted officials did. We know that is a hard step to take, but this student did the right thing. Let his actions serve as a lesson for all of us in the future. We are also grateful for the prompt response of local law enforcement as they moved quickly in this situation.”