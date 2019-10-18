‘Prolonged period of grooming:’ Delafield man faces child porn, child enticement charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELAFIELD -- A Delafield man is charged with child enticement and possession of child pornography after police say another pedophile turned him in.

Last month, a concerned citizen contacted the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office, telling them the suspect had confided in him about his increasing sexual interest in an 8-year-old girl. When law enforcement confronted the suspect, prosecutors say it was discovered he had already taken steps to act on it.

In a seemingly kid-friendly home, Delafield police say 22-year-old Matthew Timm's actions over the past several months were the exact opposite. According to a criminal complaint, officers recovered nearly 900 images or videos of child porn on a hard drive -- and a manual on how to assault children.

"It's very upsetting. I mean, I'm glad he's arrested and I'm not finding out about it later, but there are a lot of children here, a lot of children who play on this court and a lot of people who feel secure in their neighborhood," said Mary Czarra, grandmother of the suspect's neighbor.

The documents state Timm had become obsessed with an eight-year-old girl whom he had contact with.

"He's enrolled in counseling. He's promised to follow the no contact provision of the alleged victim," said Jonathan Lavoy, defense attorney.

In court for his initial appearance in the case, Timm's attorney noted there was never any sexual contact with the victim. Prosecutors say disturbing emails from Timm show his behavior was escalating.

"There was what appears to be a long, prolonged period of grooming," said the prosecutor, Michael Thurston.

The emails were forwarded to law enforcement by a member of the online chat forum "Virtuous Pedophiles," a self-described support group for adults who are sexually attracted to children but who are also against acting on their desires. In the emails, Timm allegedly writes that the eight-year-old girl is "initiating [sexual behavior]... I'm struggling to say no."

Prosecutors say Timm admitted to police that wen he kissed the victim or gave her massages, he became aroused, but that he never initiated any sexual contact. He's already posted the $15,000 bail set Friday, Oct. 18, but has to wear a GPS monitoring device.

Timm is due back in court Nov. 20.