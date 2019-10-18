It’s time! Rescan your digital TV now if you watch FOX6 over-the-air

Recognize him? Police seek man wanted for stealing meat from Menomonee Falls Pick ‘n Save

Posted 2:22 pm, October 18, 2019, by

Pick N Save theft suspect

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect wanted for theft from Pick ‘n Save. The incident happened Monday, Oct. 14 around 2 p.m.

Police say the unknown male suspect entered Pick ‘n Save, concealed a variety of meat products in his shopping cart and pushed the cart out of the store. The suspect then entered his vehicle, which is described as a gray or white older model van. The van is possibly a Plymouth Voyager or Chrysler Town and Country. The van has no plates, tinted windows, fogged out front lamps and a crack/damage on the front windshield.

Anyone with information on the theft is encouraged to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.  To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

Pick N Save theft suspect

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.