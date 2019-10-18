Recognize him? Police seek man wanted for stealing meat from Menomonee Falls Pick ‘n Save

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect wanted for theft from Pick ‘n Save. The incident happened Monday, Oct. 14 around 2 p.m.

Police say the unknown male suspect entered Pick ‘n Save, concealed a variety of meat products in his shopping cart and pushed the cart out of the store. The suspect then entered his vehicle, which is described as a gray or white older model van. The van is possibly a Plymouth Voyager or Chrysler Town and Country. The van has no plates, tinted windows, fogged out front lamps and a crack/damage on the front windshield.

Anyone with information on the theft is encouraged to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.