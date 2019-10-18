× The Lion King is coming to Marcus Center in February, will play for 4 weeks

MILWAUKEE — The Lion King will leap onto the Marcus Center stage on Feb. 5 for a four-week engagement through March 1. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Nov. 1.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m., tickets will be available via lionking.com, MarcusCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 414-273-7206, and the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee.

VIP Ticket Packages, which include a prime seat location, a commemorative souvenir program, and an exclusive merchandise item, are also available. Groups of 10 or more may reserve seating by calling 414-273-7121 x210 or x213.

For more information worldwide, visit LionKing.com.