It’s time! Rescan your digital TV now if you watch FOX6 over-the-air
LIVE: The first all-female spacewalk is underway

The Lion King is coming to Marcus Center in February, will play for 4 weeks

Posted 8:21 am, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 08:36AM, October 18, 2019

MILWAUKEE — The Lion King will leap onto the Marcus Center stage on Feb. 5 for a four-week engagement through March 1. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Nov. 1.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m., tickets will be available via lionking.com, MarcusCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com, by phone at 414-273-7206, and the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee.

VIP Ticket Packages, which include a prime seat location, a commemorative souvenir program, and an exclusive merchandise item, are also available. Groups of 10 or more may reserve seating by calling 414-273-7121 x210 or x213.

For more information worldwide, visit LionKing.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.