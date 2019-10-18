Town of Cedarburg man accused of videotaping teenage girl with hidden camera

TOWN OF CEDARBURG — A 52-year-old Town of Cedarburg man is accused of videotaping a teenage girl with a hidden camera while she stayed at his home. The accused is Christopher Rost. He faces the following criminal counts:

Invasion of privacy – surveillance device (victim under age 18)

Capture an intimate representation without consent

According to the criminal complaint, Hartford police were alerted to this case on Oct. 11. The victim told authorities she would dog sit for the family when they were gone — and “stay in a bedroom in the basement.” The victim reported to police “while in this bedroom she noticed a camera mounted near the ceiling of the room. She had never seen this before and did not consent to anyone viewing her as she slept, dressed or disrobed.” The girl took video of the camera — “which was hard wired in and focused on the bed.” She told police she followed the wiring to a router and then to a recording device.

When police executed a search warrant at the residence, they “discovered a small hole approximately two inches in diameter had been drilled.” A detective noted “much of the equipment had been removed.” But there was “evidence of a second camera that had been wired to capture images in the same bedroom.”

When interviewed by police, the complaint says Rost “admitted to installing the cameras to watch (the victim) and make recordings of her.” He told authorities “there was a video of her noticing the cameras, after which he took them down.”

Rost made his initial appearance in Ozaukee County court on Thursday, Oct. 17. He is due back in court for a status hearing on Nov. 5.