70-year-old man dead following car crash in Waterford

WATERFORD — A 70-year-old Waterford man is dead following a fatal car crash. The incident happened Friday, Oct. 18 around 3 p.m.

On Friday, officers from the Waterford Police Department responded to an injury accident on Highway 20 at Maple Rd. in the Township of Waterford, WI.

Upon arrival, officers saw two vehicles in the ditch, one of which appeared to have rolled over several times. Officers have determined that a 70-year-old Waterford man was traveling west on Highway 20 when his vehicle was struck on the driver’s side by a 50-year-old Mukwonago woman. The woman is suspected of driving through the stop sign on Maple Rd. at Highway 20.

Rescue personnel who arrived on scene found the man deceased from the impact of the crash. The woman was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation was ongoing.