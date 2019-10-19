Betty Brinn Children’s Museum unveils new traveling exhibit

MILWAUKEE -- The Betty Brinn Children's Museum is a classic Milwaukee attraction for families. This October, the museum is unveiling a traveling exhibit called Some Assembly Required! Christina stopped by Betty Brinn on Saturday, Oct. 19 to learn about the new exhibit.
About Betty Brinn's Some Assembly Required exhibit (website)
Some Assembly Required engages children in fun and challenging activities that foster key social-emotional skills and inspires them to be curious, collaborative, considerate, and creative. The exhibit features fun activity stations that apply STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts/design and math) concepts, encouraging children to tinker, invent and solve problems. Interactive stations throughout the exhibit provide creative experiences that feature storytelling, coding/logic, construction, mechanical concepts, music, visual communications, design, agricultural sustainability, and diversity.
Some Assembly Required helps children recognize how the things we create, including our values, impact ourselves, our families, our communities, and our planet.
ACHIEVE offers design and building challenges that explore mathematical and visual patterns while helping children recognize and welcome the perspectives of others, building their capacity to empathize, value differences, and share ideas, skills, and resources.
COLLABORATE introduces music, math, and a unique design challenge to highlight how teamwork, trust, accountability, cooperation, creative problem-solving, and seeking input from others can help address real-world needs in our community and around the globe.
CELEBRATE explores the importance of appreciating individual and team contributions… from creating a billboard to sharing a success, it’s important to share our thoughts and feelings by having fun and by engaging, congratulating, recognizing, and supporting others.
GIVE uses an interactive game and pretend garden to help children consider the consequences of their decisions, addressing community needs through sustainable practices, and the importance of sharing their time, talents, experience, and resources with others.
LEARN features mechanical and computer logic-themed activities to encourage children to practice critical thinking, to value help from others, to be patient and persistent, and to recognize how simple principles become the building blocks for more complex systems.
EMBRACE invites children to dream beyond what seems possible using storytelling and “personal brand” activities that demonstrate the influence of traditions and trends on communications, and how we use these tools to create impressions and motivate choices.