Betty Brinn Children’s Museum unveils new traveling exhibit

MILWAUKEE -- The Betty Brinn Children's Museum is a classic Milwaukee attraction for families. This October, the museum is unveiling a traveling exhibit called Some Assembly Required! Christina stopped by Betty Brinn on Saturday, Oct. 19 to learn about the new exhibit.

About Betty Brinn's Some Assembly Required exhibit (website)

Some Assembly Required engages children in fun and challenging activities that foster key social-emotional skills and inspires them to be curious, collaborative, considerate, and creative. The exhibit features fun activity stations that apply STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts/design and math) concepts, encouraging children to tinker, invent and solve problems. Interactive stations throughout the exhibit provide creative experiences that feature storytelling, coding/logic, construction, mechanical concepts, music, visual communications, design, agricultural sustainability, and diversity.

Some Assembly Required helps children recognize how the things we create, including our values, impact ourselves, our families, our communities, and our planet.