Celebrate Halloween a little early with Boo at the Zoo 👻

RACINE -- Halloween is almost here, and the rest of October is filled with fun fall activities. The Racine Zoo is celebrating with their Boo at the Zoo event next Saturday, Oct. 25. Staff members from the zoo stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios on Saturday, Oct. 19 to chat with Derica and Eric about the event. They even brought along a spooky snake!
About Boo at the Zoo (website)
Calling all little ghosts and goblins! Enjoy safe trick-or-treating all day with the animals at the Zoo! On this Halloween-themed fun-filled day you can:
- Trick-or-Treat "Knock-Knock" Doors...open them if you dare!
- Create your own edible spooky snacktivity
- Trick-or-Treat throughout the Zoo using our Treat Finder Map
- Make spooky crafts to decorate your haunted house
- Find and meet our special creepy, crawly Animal AmbassadorsAND MORE HAUNTED SURPRISES!
Boo at the Zoo is INCLUDED with regular Zoo admission! Zoo Members get in for FREE!
Zoo Admission: Adult: $8, Senior (62 and older): $7, Child (15 and younger): $6, Military (with ID): $4
All proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.
To find out more, click HERE.