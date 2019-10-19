Celebrate Halloween a little early with Boo at the Zoo 👻

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- Halloween is almost here, and the rest of October is filled with fun fall activities. The Racine Zoo is celebrating with their Boo at the Zoo event next Saturday, Oct. 25. Staff members from the zoo stopped by the Fox6 WakeUp studios on Saturday, Oct. 19 to chat with Derica and Eric about the event. They even brought along a spooky snake!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Boo at the Zoo (website)

Calling all little ghosts and goblins! Enjoy safe trick-or-treating all day with the animals at the Zoo! On this Halloween-themed fun-filled day you can: