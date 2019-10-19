It’s time! Rescan your digital TV now if you watch FOX6 over-the-air

City of Milwaukee giving away 250 free pumpkins at Fondy Farmers Market on Saturday 🎃

Posted 7:26 am, October 19, 2019, by

KLAISTOW, GERMANY - OCTOBER 12: A little boy choses among pumpkins for Halloween at the Spargelhof Klaistow farm on October 12, 2008 in Klaistow, Germany. Sparghelhof Klaistow, which has a family fun park built to the theme of pumpkins, grows 400 different kinds of pumpkins. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Halloween is almost here! There’s no better way to celebrate spooky season than with a carved pumpkin. On Saturday, Oct. 19, the City of Milwaukee is hosting its fifth annual Pumpkin Giveaway.

The City of Milwaukee’s Environmental Collaboration Office, Fondy Food Center and Pete’s Fruit Market are teaming up to give away 250 free pumpkins at Fondy Farmer’s Marke on Saturday. Residents are encouraged to stop by and take home a free pumpkin to decorate their homes with for Halloween.

Mayor Tom Barrett and Alderman Russell Stamper will be available to help families pick out their pumpkin and explore the park. After a pumpkin is chosen, attendees can carve their pumpkins in the park or stop by Fondy Market from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The event runs from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. For more information, click HERE.

