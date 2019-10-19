Couple celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary with photo shoot at senior living center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Colo. -- An elderly couple from Colorado is taking the internet by storm after celebrating their 72nd wedding anniversary in style.

Leonard and Shirley Matties, both 91, dressed up for a photo shoot at their senior living center to mark the occasion.

The lovebirds pulled out all the stops for the camera -- with Shirley looking radiant in a pink gown -- lighting up her husband's face as she was wheeled down the hall.

It was all thanks to a certified nurses aide who organized the special date.

Leonard and Shirley have seven children and boatloads of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

One daughter said while Shirley has dementia, she had no problem recognizing "the love of her life."