Family of missing Air Force veteran later found dead opens ‘Corey’s Place’ for homeless veterans

MILWAUKEE -- Inspired by Corey Adams, a United States Air Force veteran from Milwaukee, the state of Wisconsin became the first to implement the Green Alert system, and his family hasn't backed down from their mission to help others -- unveiling a new project in Adams' honor.

"He's never been in this house before, but I can feel his spirit in here," said Gwendolyn Adams, Corey's mother. "Corey's aunt, she's worked so hard to get this together for homeless veterans and men."

Technical Sergeant U.S. Air Force Veteran Corey Adams went missing in March 2017. The 45-year-old had been dealing with symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder for several years. Eighteen days later, his body was pulled from a pond in Dineen Park.

His family, determined to help others, was the driving force behind the Green Alert bill. In late March 2018, Wisconsin became the first state to implement the Green Alert system for at-risk veterans who are missing.

"It's emotional, of course, and it's just another way to honor my brother and his legacy," said Carmen Adams, Corey's sister. "That's something that Corey loved to do. He was a giver."

Corey's Place in Milwaukee will serve as a home for individuals and veterans who are homeless.

"I feel like he's looking over us, watching us, and he would be so proud of the family, saying, 'Job well done,'" said Gwendolyn Adams.

FOX6 News was told up to eight men can stay at Corey's Place at one time. His family said they hope to open a similar home one day that would serve women. This, with lawmakers in Washington pushing a bill that would implement a Green Alert system nationwide.