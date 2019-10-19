× Freddy Gaudreau’s power-play goal helped Admirals earn point in 3-2 OT loss to Colorado Eagles

MILWAUKEE — Freddy Gaudreau’s power-play goal with 2:24 remaining in regulation tied the score at two and helped the Admirals earn a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Colorado Eagles on Saturday night, Oct. 19 at Panther Arena.

The goal was the second in as many nights for Gaudreau, who missed the first three games of the season with a minor injury. The loss also spoiled an impressive effort by Milwaukee goalie Connor Ingram, who posted 32 saves, many of which were at point-blank range.

Still, the OT loss extended Milwaukee’s point streak to four games (2-0-1-1).

For the second straight night, Colorado got the game’s first goal as Michael Joly ripped a one-timer from the right dot for a power-play marker at 7:38 of the opening period.

The second period started with 95 minutes of penalties after the Admirals Josh Healey and Colorado’s AJ Greer were sent to the box for fighting. Before play started again Greer came tearing out of the box and made a bee-line for Ads Captain Jarred Tinordi, which set up that and a number of other fights. When the dust settled five players had been ejected from the game, including Greer, who was assessed three game misconducts.

Laurent Dauphin would tie the game for Milwaukee at the 4:48 mark of the second period with his first tally of the season. Ads d-man Steve Santini sent a shot from the top of the left circle that Dauphin deflected over the shoulder of Colorado goalie Adam Werner. Santini and Cole Schneider picked up helpers on the play.

Colorado would retake the lead just 37 seconds into the final frame, courtesy of a unlucky bounce for Milwaukee. The Eagles Logan O’Connor took a shot from inclose on Ads netminder Connor Ingram, who made the stop, but the puck popped free into the slot. Ingram went to poke check the puck, but it deflected off the shoulder of Eric Condra and into the net.

That set the stage for Gaudreau, who scored on a one-timer off a feed from Alex Carrier at 17:36 of the third. Then in overtime, the Eagles O’Connor ended the game with his first of the year just 45 seconds into the extra session.