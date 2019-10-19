× Green Alert issued for veteran missing from Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE — A Green Alert was issued for a missing veteran from Sun Prairie.

Shawn Jacob, 39, was last seen Saturday morning, Oct. 19 around 11:30 a.m.

Police said Jacob was reported to have left his children’s home near Freedom, Wisconsin after telling them goodbye and that he was going to kill himself.

The last confirmed sighting of Jacob Saturday morning in Sun Prairie.

Jacob may be in the Madison, Sauk, or Lake Wisconsin area.

He stands 5’11” tall, and weighs approximately 230 pounds, with short brown hair.

He’s believed to be driving a 2008 White Ford F-150 truck with a black tonneau cover bearing Wisconsin truck license plate number HT9619.

Anyone who spots him was asked to call 911.