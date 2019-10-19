Haunted car wash in Ohio brings squeaky clean scares

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — A clean car and a good scare!

That’s what’s being offered at the Rainforest Car Wash in Brunswick, Ohio this Halloween.

Officials turned the facility into a spooky experience.

Just imagine being trapped in your vehicle while a creepy  clown stares you down!

"I'm gonna have people in various positions throughout the tunnel, peeling soap away, scaring people -- will have various props and scenes set up," said the owner.

The frightening wash costs drivers $20, but the unique Halloween experience is priceless.

