Police: 68-year-old man hurt in hit-and-run crash near 23rd and Greenfield

MILWAUKEE — One person was hurt in a hit-and-run crash Saturday evening, Oct. 19.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. near 23rd Street and Greenfield Avenue.

Police said a 68-year-old Milwaukee man was struck while crossing the street. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the incident were under investigation, and police were seeking the striking driver.