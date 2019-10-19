Police: Patient burglar hid in Costco for hours before stealing $13K worth of jewelry

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A burglar in the Atlanta area gave new meaning to the phrase, “Patience is a virtue” — but not in a good way.

Authorities in Coweta County, Georgia, said a man cased a Costco and hid in the store for hours before stealing $13,000 worth of jewelry.

“I’ve never heard of something like this,” Jae Robertson with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office told CNN affiliate WSB-TV. “This is the first case I’ve ever had like this.”

The burglary took place on Oct. 10 after the man went to Costco and walked around before leaving, the affiliate reported. He returned hours later, and the store’s surveillance video showed the scheme as it unfolded.

“The suspect or offender walks around and eventually hides behind a display at the front wall of the business,” Robertson said.

Deputies said the man hid behind the display sign for nearly five hours, waiting for the store to clear out and close up, the affiliate reported. Employees said they had no idea the man stayed in the store after it closed.

He first entered the store, waited, and left before walking back in at 9:45 p.m. — reemerging after midnight wearing a black ski mask and gloves, authorities said. Video showed the man smashed a glass display and grabbed handfuls of jewelry.

Video from a nearby theater showed the man ran out of the store and returned to a truck, authorities said.