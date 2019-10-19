Police search for missing 16-year-old girl last seen near 46th and Locust

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate 16-year-old Alizaia Sell. Sell was last seen near 46th and Locust.

Sell is described as female, Hispanic with light complexion. She’s 5’9″, 165 pounds with a medium build. She has curly brown hair and brown eyes.

She is possibly wearing a grey jacket, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. Her hair may have recently been dyed an unknown color.

Police believe Sell is being trafficked by an unknown suspect. Based on information received, Sell could be en route to Chicago or Madison.

Anyone with information about Sell’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.